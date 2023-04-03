Ninth annual 'Munchies 4 the Military' donation drive aims to assemble 500 care packages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2023 marks the ninth annual "Munchies 4 the Military" donation drive presented by the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Inspirada community partnered with Liberty High School and the City of Henderson for this donation drive first founded by the Douglas J. Green Foundation.
The donation drive is asking for breakfast items, snacks, beef jerky, nuts, dried fruit, protein and granola bars, wet wipes and more.
PREVIOUS: Veteran's Voice: Henderson community boxes care packages to send overseas troops a reminder of home
Monetary donations are also possible. More information can be found here.
The goal of the event is to make about 500 care packages, which costs about $17 per box.
DROP OFF LOCATIONS:
- Inspirada's Solista Community Center (1890 Via Firenze, Henderson, NV 89044) and builder model sales centers
- Lifeguard Arena (222 S Water St, Henderson 89015)
- City of Henderson City Hall and Recreation Center (240 S. Water St, Henderson, NV 89015) and several other Henderson recreation centers and senior facilities
- Liberty High School (3700 Liberty Heights Ave., Henderson, NV 89052)
- Del Webb Middle School (2200 Reunion Ave., Henderson, NV 89044)
- Ellis Elementary School (3200 Artella Ave., Henderson, NV 89044)
- West Henderson Library at Inspirada Bicentennial Marketplace (3243 Bicentennial Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89044)