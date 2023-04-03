Ninth annual 'Munchies 4 the Military' donation drive aims to assemble 500 care packages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 2023 marks the ninth annual "Munchies 4 the Military" donation drive presented by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Inspirada community partnered with Liberty High School and the City of Henderson for this donation drive first founded by the Douglas J. Green Foundation.

The donation drive is asking for breakfast items, snacks, beef jerky, nuts, dried fruit, protein and granola bars, wet wipes and more.

Monetary donations are also possible. More information can be found here.

The goal of the event is to make about 500 care packages, which costs about $17 per box.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

