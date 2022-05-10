Veteran's Voice: Henderson community boxes care packages to send overseas troops a reminder of home

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Since the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, some may forget there are still thousands of American service members stationed overseas. Many of them are in harm's way.

In this week's Veteran's Voice, we go to Liberty High School, where the troops are not being forgotten.

One box at a time, students there filled care packages with snacks and hygiene products during the sixth annual "Munchies for the Military" event on Saturday. The goal was to send 400 to 500 packages to troops overseas, bringing them some of the comforts of home.

"I just know he is up there, smiling at me, saying 'great job, mom, this is exactly what I wanted you to do,'" said Suni Chabrow, who organized the event.

She runs the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation, which is named for her son.

"My son, Specialist Douglas J. Green, was killed in action in Afghanistan, August 28, 2011," Chabrow said.

Suni Chabrow Suni Chabrow runs the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation, which is named for her son who was killed in action in Afghanistan.

Her son loved getting care packages while he was overseas, Chabrow said.

"This will be the best way to honor him, to keep his memory alive, to send care packages to, as he said, 'brothers and sisters serving overseas,'" Chabrow said.

Neighbors, students and staff all came together to support the troops and the sacrifices they're making.

For Chabrow, it's about turning her pain into purpose.

"When they open up these boxes, it represents the U.S.A.," she said. "It represents that we have not forgotten about them."

