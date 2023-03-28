Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation | 3/28/23

Inspirada is teaming up with the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation for the 9th Annual Munchies 4 the Military to send care packages to deployed military men and women overseas. Munchies 4 the Military holds its annual wish list donation drive during the month of April asking for the community’s help in collecting wish list donations for the Foundation’s care packages.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Mar 28, 2023
