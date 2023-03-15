Nevada charity organization gathering donations of gift cards for homeless youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth is asking for donations to help unhoused youth have access to hot meals.

NPHY is asking for those in the community to donate to their Plastic Food Drive. The drive asking for donations of food gift cards throughout March.

The local charity organization says that by providing youth with food gift cards to restaurants with affordable, nutritious meals, the youth can access a hot meal no matter their living situation.

The drive aims to meet the homeless youths' immediate needs while connecting them to NPHY's community resources such as providing assistance with work, school, therapy, shelter and housing.

NPHY says if you are interested in learning more and donating, you can visit their verified Amazon wishlist or drop off a $10 fast food restaurant gift card or a $50 grocery gift card to their drop-in center located at 4981 Shirley St. near UNLV.

The drop in center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.nphy.org.