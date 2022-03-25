Nevada Built company shedding light on cannabis industry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The cannabis industry is booming. A Nevada Built company had a bright idea, making themselves a major player in the industry. But they're not growing marijuana or even selling it. 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones sheds some light on how this business is making millions.

They didn't exactly build a better lightbulb. But they argue they did build a better lighting system.

"Most people say, well, light is a light, but far from it," says Todd. "Yeah, absolutely. I mean, even you can see right here we have this fixture with a lot more whites and blues, which you can physically see. This one looks more orange or red," says Ben Arnet, co-founder and President of Fohse.

LED GROW LIGHTS

They manufacture unique high performance LED grow lights for cannabis.

"I mean, obviously, light is the driving force in photosynthesis," says Ben.

The company started in 2015 when Ben and 4 friends, who had a passion for motocross, moved in together in Las Vegas. They decided to focus on Alex Gerard's idea.

"It's been a wild ride. Yeah, there was a big opportunity in the market," says Alex.

He has a background in mechanical engineering and was building an innovative lighting system for marijuana growers.

"I mean, we really built the prototypes in a garage, a motor shop garage," says Ben.

MIMIC THE SEASONS

Their high tech lighting system they designed, changes colors or spectrums to mimic the change of the seasons.

"So we can kind of tune it depending on what plants you're growing and what stage of growth those plants are in," says Alex.

The result they say is a more efficient, effective way to grow better, more potent marijuana. And their sales may leave you speechless.

"I think last year we did just about a million bucks a week," says Ben. "A million dollars a week?" asks Todd. "Yep," says Ben. "In sales?" says Todd. "In revenue," says Ben.

"Incredible. You've got to feel pretty good about that, right?" says Todd. "Yeah, it always feels good," says Ben.

Today their 25,000 square foot warehouse near Sunset and Green Valley Parkway is packed with lighting systems that are ready to be shipped out to their clients around the world.

"I'm sure every time you guys see and hear on the news this state, that state is thinking about legalizing cannabis, you guys got to be thinking, yes!" says Todd. "Oh yeah. Sales meetings get real jacked up, real jacked up," says Ben.

GAINING ATTENTION

Now the success of Fohse is gaining the attention of more traditional growers of tomatoes and other leafy greens who are becoming clients. Today they employ 28 people here and another 200 people overseas where the lights are assembled, and they will need to hire more.

"So right now we're looking at either buying or building a facility about four times this size," says Ben. "Four times?" asks Todd. "Yep. Four times this size just to keep up with demand of product," says Ben.

So why many entrepreneurs pursue the new gold rush of growing and selling marijuana. This Nevada Built company had the bright idea to focus on the lights all growers need.

"What's the classic saying, when people are mining for gold, sell picks and shovels," says Ben. "Well, you've got quite a lot of picks and shovels here my friend. Well done," says Todd.