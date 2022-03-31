National non-profit coming to Las Vegas to help single moms experiencing poverty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "So much around being a single mom and experiencing poverty is acknowledging the world is not structured with them in mind," says Jeremiah Program president and CEO Chasity Lord.

The JP invests in mothers, helping them not only improve their lives, and the lives of their children, but also be a change-maker in the community.

JP moms get help with access to affordable housing, child-care, mental health and more while pursuing a degree.

"The challenge that the pandemic has had disproportionately on women, women with small children, women with small children who are women of color, and women with small children who are of color who are experiencing poverty. Jeremiah program: check, check, check. Las Vegas, Nevada: check, check, check," explains Lord.

Justine a Hall, a Las Vegas single mother of two, one who is special needs, is struggling with rent and care and says this program is exactly what the valley needs.

"What else more can I do? I’ve done everything. I’ve contacted WIC. I’ve contacted housing assistance programs. When you start getting down to the numbers it’s like oh you don’t qualify. I have to be in complete poverty to get help," says Hall.

The Jeremiah Program has expanded to 9 cities nationwide with thousands, it's director tells us they are seeing many success stories. As they move into Las Vegas, they are in need of an executive director to head the Southern Nevada Campus.

The incoming JP class of families will kick off their journey in July, starting with 100 mothers and children. They will begin a 12 week empowerment and leadership program that helps provide a blueprint for life. Moms are typically in the Jeremiah Program for 4 to 4 ½ years. But it doesn't stop there. Moms will then join a large nationwide alumni network to continue to evolve and support each other.

The Jeremiah Program hopes to have executive director by the end of may. If you are interested in applying please visit here.