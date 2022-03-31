Black women are creating companies by helping each other in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS — Black women are breaking into the world of business. No longer asking for a seat at the table, they are creating one of their own. Women of Color are now the fastest-growing group of business owners according to The Guardian.

Klaiton Johnson started Her Glory Hair Las Vegas with a little inspiration from her mentor.

"I sat on my ideas for about two years," Klaiton Johnson said. "I saw her go forth with multiple businesses and that gave me the push that I needed to take the first step," Klaiton Johnson said.

The push came from Ladonna Tapplin-the owner of three successful businesses. She's now on a mission to help others follow in her footsteps through GenWealth Las Vegas.

"I can tell them the steps," Ladonna Tapplin said. "I can tell them the mistakes that I've made. I can tell them how to go out and survey the land and see if this is a good opportunity for you," Ladonna Tapplin said.

Many are seizing the opportunity. The number of black-owned businesses is 28% higher than before the start of the pandemic according to the University of California at Santa Cruz.

However, minority business owners do face obstacles. Paycheck Protection Program funds only reached 29% of black applicants compared to 60% of white applicants according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Ladonna Tapplin says many in her community are not aware of the grants and loans available for small businesses. It is one of the reasons she started GenWealth Las Vegas.

GenWealth and Her Glory Hair will hold an open house on Saturday, April 2nd from 12:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. at 580 West Cheyenne Avenue, Suite #150 in North Las Vegas.

