NASCAR Driver Joey Gase honors local donor heroes and their families

During NASCAR Weekend’s Pennzoil 400 Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS), NASCAR Driver Joey Gase honored local donor heroes and their families by sharing their photos along with “Hand Prints of Hope” which includes messages written by the families of these heroic donors.

Donor mom Jodi Boling’s tribute on the vehicle read, “One’s ending, is another’s beginning. Be an organ donor,” in honor of her daughter Kaylinn.

In 2011, Gase’s mother Mary died of a brain aneurysm. She helped save and heal the lives of 66 people as an organ, eye and tissue donor. Nevada Donor Network (NDN) and Gase have partnered together since 2013 to promote the gift of life and health through donation by honoring local heroes and their courageous families each time Gase races at LVMS.

“I am so thankful to Nevada Donor Network for teaming up with us this past weekend so we can not only race, but, more importantly, raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation and honor all of these incredible heroes,” said Gase.

Below is the list of the heroic donors that adorned Gase’s vehicle:

- Kaylinn Marie Boling

- Richard Bryant Blue Jr.

- John Patrick Cronin

- Samuel Giovanni Lara

- Bruce Michael Munger

- Fred Frudden

- Douglas Truman Foremaster

- Chase Rauchle

- Clarence Joseph Sikkenga

- David Fernando Linares

- Brandon Reineck

- Donald Lee White

- Mary Jean White

- Thomas Randall McCurry

- Rick Alan Stelljes

- Garrett Richard Meriwether

- Kenani Kaimuloa

- David Michael Barrows III

- Emile Richard Alforque

These special messages and tributes of hope were intended to inspire Nevadans to say ‘YES’ to registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Registering brings hope to the nearly 600 Nevadans and over 100,000 Americans in need of a lifesaving organ transplant.

For more information, visit their website.