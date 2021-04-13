Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Mojave Max has been spotted, not officially emerged

items.[0].image.alt
SPRINGS PRESERVE
MOJAVE MAX SPRINGS PRESERVE
Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 19:25:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mojave Max has been spotted. However, he has not fully emerged from his burrow.

RELATED: Carson the Tortoise emerges from brumation, Mojave Max still snoozing

The official Mojave Max Watch began on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day.

Mojave Max is a desert tortoise that live at the Springs preserve. Every winter, Mojave Max goes into brumation. When he emerges from his burrow, it is seen as Nevada’s signal that winter is over.

PREVIOUS STORY: Spring is here but 'Mojave Max Watch' is still on at Springs Preserve

Mojave Max has hosted the annual Mojave Max Emergence Contest for local school children since 2000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH