Mojave Max has been spotted, not officially emerged

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mojave Max has been spotted. However, he has not fully emerged from his burrow.

We have a spotting of Mojave Max! The official emergence time is when he is fully out of his burrow. Stay tuned for the first video! #ToTheMax pic.twitter.com/tWusk90CB0 — Mojave Max (@MojaveMax) April 13, 2021

The official Mojave Max Watch began on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day.

Mojave Max is a desert tortoise that live at the Springs preserve. Every winter, Mojave Max goes into brumation. When he emerges from his burrow, it is seen as Nevada’s signal that winter is over.

Mojave Max has hosted the annual Mojave Max Emergence Contest for local school children since 2000.