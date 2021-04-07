Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Carson the Tortoise emerges from brumation, Mojave Max still snoozing

items.[0].videoTitle
Mojave Max isn't out yet but Carson the Tortoise is. Northern Nevada's version of Max officially emerged from brumation on Tuesday.
Posted at 12:21 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 03:21:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mojave Max isn't out yet but Carson the Tortoise is.

Northern Nevada's version of Max officially emerged from brumation on Tuesday.

Max emerged on April 1 last year. Officials at the Springs Preserve say he likely hit the snooze button on his spring alarm clock this year.

The emergence of both tortoises signals the beginning of spring.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Brand Spotlight

FRONTLINE HEROES

1:08 PM, Mar 26, 2021