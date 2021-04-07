Carson the Tortoise emerges from brumation, Mojave Max still snoozing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mojave Max isn't out yet but Carson the Tortoise is.

Northern Nevada's version of Max officially emerged from brumation on Tuesday.

Spring is here! I have officially emerged out of brumation! I am most excited to eat a delicious meal of dandelions and flowers! I can’t wait for @MojaveMax to come out of brumation and join me! 🌻🐢 pic.twitter.com/altUhdf8EK — Carson the Tortoise (@CarsonTortoise) April 6, 2021

Max emerged on April 1 last year. Officials at the Springs Preserve say he likely hit the snooze button on his spring alarm clock this year.

The emergence of both tortoises signals the beginning of spring.