Mob Museum nominated for Best History Museum by USA Today

Selected by a panel of experts, The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, has been nominated for Best History Museum for the USA Today 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels and things to do. Nominees for all categories are chosen editorially by a panel of relevant experts.

Now through May 9, readers can vote for the candidate of their choice once a day by clicking here.