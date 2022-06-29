LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada has granted six-year-old Kaci’s wish to go on an RV camping trip with her loved ones.

Kaci was diagnosed with leukemia at age six, and has had to undergo weekly chemotherapy treatments. Inspired by her love of adventure and the support of her family, Kaci determined her heartfelt wish was to go on an RV camping trip with her loved ones.

On Friday, June 24, Kaci arrived at Dutch Bros Coffee in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was surprised with the RV that will take her and her family to Sequoia National Park the next day.

Surrounded by supporters from Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada and Dutch Bros Coffee, who sponsored Kaci’s wish, the nine-year-old was overjoyed knowing her life-changing wish was coming true.

“Today is really a celebration for us,” said Kaci’s mom, Asano. “Right now, Kaci is doing great. She still goes in for regular check-ups, but she is feeling healthy and really can’t wait for this trip.”

“Getting to witness a child receive his or her wish is always heartwarming, and today was no exception,” said Scott Rosenzweig, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. “Kaci’s excitement when she saw the RV for the first time was infectious. We are so thankful for our partner, Dutch Bros Coffee, for their contribution that made Kaci’s heartfelt wish possible."

“Kaci’s story really stood out to us. We wanted to grant her wish, not just for her, but for her family, as well,” said Dutch Bros regional operator Isaac Schaaf. “The most important part was the family’s joy when they saw what was happening. Our team really showed up today.”

Kaci looks forward to going on the ultimate road trip with her mom, dad, and twin sister by her side.

When asked what she is most excited about doing on her trip, Kaci didn’t hesitate, “I can’t wait to go fishing.”