Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada gifts all-terrain wheelchair to local teen with nervous system disorder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada granted the wish of a local teen by gifting him an all-terrain wheelchair on Monday.

13-year-old Colin was diagnosed with a severe nervous system disorder as a newborn. Since then, Colin has endured 12 surgeries to treat his condition and is currently wheelchair-bound, Make-A-Wish says.

Make-A-Wish says the gift was inspired by the joy Colin feels while camping and exploring the outdoors with his family.

On Monday, August 15, Colin and his parents arrived at Subaru of Las Vegas, the sponsor of his wish, to find his all-new wheelchair waiting for him. Surrounded by cheering supporters from Make-A-Wish and Subaru of Las Vegas, the teenager was smiling ear-to-ear in excitement and gratitude for his wish finally coming true.

“Our biggest thing with Colin is always trying to keep his world as normal as possible,” said Kari Jolly, Colin’s mom. “This whole thing is amazing, and we thank Make-A-Wish and Subaru so much for everything they’ve done for us.”

Colin and his parents love to explore unfamiliar places and take advantage of every opportunity to load up their RV and seek out new adventures. However, Colin’s growth has become more problematic for his parents, who were finding it increasingly difficult to physically lift and carry him to their favorite off-the-beaten-path settings.

“The great outdoors is meant for everyone, regardless of their physical condition, and for someone like Colin, this is something we know is going to help change his life for the better. Best of all, it will allow him to join his family to enjoy the great outdoors,” said Burton Hughes, general manager at Subaru of Las Vegas.

Colin’s wish will provide him with many adventures in the future and enable him to join his parents on hikes more often.

“Wishes could not be possible without the tremendous help from our community, and Colin’s wish is the perfect example of that,” said Scott Rosenzweig, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada. “Subaru of Las Vegas went above and beyond for Colin, and we are so thankful to have their team on our side. Subaru of Las Vegas has granted several wishes over the years for children all over Southern Nevada.”