Las Vegas rock band Desert Bloom excited to perform at Life is Beautiful festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It won’t be long before you see the Las Vegas' Desert Bloom make it on the big stage. The local indie rock band is set to perform at this year’s Life is Beautiful festival.

“This is not only our dream," said Kennedy McClendon, "but Cameron and I have had recurring dreams of playing at Life is Beautiful. So it is unreal in every way."

This opportunity came just three years after the band was formed while two of its members were seniors at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. Desert Bloom gained streaming success and went on their first tour this year. Its members learned to improvise.

“Something inevitably will go wrong. If I’ve learned one thing from tour that has aided my live performance, it’s been that,” Kameron Salek, a band member, said.

The band encouraged their fans to reach out to Life is Beautiful organizers to play there. When they got word Desert Bloom would be in, it was such an unexpected surprise, some in the band thought it was an early April Fool’s joke.

“This is like some cruel harsh joke. You are just pretending that our dreams have come true,” McClendon said.

But their chance is oh so real, getting to play in front of thousands of people at a major music festival representing the Vegas music scene.

“I hope it’s generally understood that the scene is always growing and that there’s always more to discover here,” Salek said.

The hope is they’ll continue their growth, and perhaps win over new fans at the festival.

“If at the end of the show, one person is impacted by our music or follows us on Instagram, or listens to it later on, then it will be worth it," McClendon said.

The band will be performing this Saturday with a 45-minute set at the Rising Star Stage at Container Park.