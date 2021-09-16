What you need to know ahead of 'Life is Beautiful' festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful festival kicks off on Sept. 17 and runs through Sept. 19 in downtown Las Vegas.

Festival gates will be open each day from 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. with performances starting at 3:00 p.m.

The festival created nearly nine years ago, has brought festival-goers from all over the country. This year, they are expecting a lot of attendees, especially after missing last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LIB is held in the Fremont East Entertainment District and covers 18 city blocks within the heart of downtown extending from 7th to 11th Street and between Mesquite to Carson avenues.

The festival's main entrance is located near Fremont & 7th street and a second general admission gate is located near Fremont & 11th Street.

Drivers not attending the festival are urged to avoid the area around the festival and use the major arteries like I-15 and US-95 to get around street closures.

Parking passes are sold out, however, you can use the app Park Wiz to find an area close to the venue if you'd like to drive to the event. Venue officials encourage attendees to use ride-share to avoid having to park far from the venue or battle traffic.

Those attending the festival must be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of the event.

Headliners this year include Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame impala, Megan the Stallion, ASAP Rocky, and Young Thug.

Although tickets are listed as sold-out, you can still get your hands on passes through the Ticket Exchange program listed on the Life is Beautiful website. There you can also find a list of prohibited items, maps for the venue, and other requirements regarding the Life is Beautiful festival.