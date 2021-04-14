Life is Beautiful releases daily lineups for 2021 festival in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful 2021 has released its daily lineups.

Tame Impala, Megan Stallion and Glass Animals will headline on Sept. 17.

Green Day, Haim, Illenium, Modest mouse and Ludacris will perform Sept. 18.

Billie Eilish, ASAP Rockyu. Young Thug, Fisher, St. Vincent and Gorgon City will close out the festival on Sept. 19.

The organizers are advising people who wish to attend that they MUST pre-register to be awarded a ticket. Pre-registration closes Apri 17.

Life is Beautiful is an annual music, food and art festival that takes place every year in downtown Las Vegas.

Last year’s festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.