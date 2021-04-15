Local leaders to host fundraiser event for Vegas Roots Community Garden

On April 17, local Las Vegas leaders will host and sponsor a Holi Festival of Colors fundraiser event in support of the Vegas Roots Community Garden.

Primary event sponsors include City Councilman Cedric Crear, Congressman Steven Horsford, and Commissioner William McCurdy.

The fundraiser will run from 3 to 7 p.m. The event is an opportunity to celebrate Holi, an Indian Festival of Colors (or Festival of Love) that is a festive occasion to welcome the spring season and signifies the triumph of good over evil.

It's typically celebrated by applying colored powder on each other to enjoy the colors of life.

One area of the garden will be segmented for those who wish to participate in the traditional Holi activity. The event will also include food, music, vendors, life-size games, a campfire in the evening, and much more.

Tickets are priced at $10 per person and children under ten years old can enter for free. COVID Guidelines will be followed and masks are mandatory.