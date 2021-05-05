Las Vegas hospitals 3D digital screen mammograms in honor of Mother's Day for $75

In honor of Mother’s Day this month, Sunrise Health System Hospitals are highlighting the importance annual mammograms for women 40 and over and offering $75, 3D digital screening mammograms for patients without health insurance.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get your annual mammogram and put your health first. This special program is available May 1 through May 31. Program participants must be at least 40 years old. No doctor’s order required for screening mammograms.

If you have insurance, check with your provider. You may find out that your mammogram is fully covered.

With approximately one in eight women diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, it is likely that we all know someone affected by this disease. It is important to take time to educate women about breast cancer and the importance of routine breast health checkups. The best way to reduce the risk is through a combination of regular mammograms, routine breast exams by a healthcare professional and monthly self-breast exams.

Our facilities have introduced heightened precautions and protocols to ensure your mammogram is conducted in a safe place.

Sunrise Health System Hospitals’ locations and mammography offerings the month of May:

Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital

3006 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 250 Las Vegas, NV 89109. To schedule a 3D mammogram at the Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital, call 1-855-445-2246

Red Rock Radiology (A Department of Mountain View Hospital)

7130 Smoke Ranch Road. To schedule a 3D mammogram at Red Rock Radiology, call 702-962-7775.

Southern Hills Hospital

9300 W. Sunset Road. To schedule a 3D mammogram at Southern Hills Hospital, call 702-916-7253. Mammography patients will receive a small gift in May for joining the fight against breast cancer. One per customer; while supplies last.