LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for something fun to do with the family?

The Desert Breeze Recreation Center is hosting a leprechauns versus Easter bunnies event.

The event is happening today from 6 to 10 p.m. at the soccer fields across the street.

There will be several activities like an egg scramble, a leprechaun hunt, crafts, food trucks and a free drive-in movie.

Registration is $6. Click here to register.

Masks and social distancing will be required.