Latinos called the backbone of Las Vegas hospitality

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You've heard of southern hospitality. But have you ever heard of Hispanic hospitality? Here in Las Vegas, that term becomes more true than ever.

54 percent of hotel and restaurant workers in the Culinary Union are of Hispanic descent. 13 Action News reporter Alyssa Bethencourt introduces you to the people behind the scenes making the magic of Las Vegas come to life.

Las Vegas, it might be the only place on earth that's brighter at night than during the day. A nearly four and a half mile stretch of glitz and glamor welcomes millions of people every year.

24/7 HOSPITALITY

A tourist run town, it's well known for its 24/7 hospitality, but it takes a whole lot to make it come to life. It's people like Lydia Hirales, who work to make sin city as fabulous as it truly is.

"I am a banquet server and I've been working at the Palms for 21 years," says Hirales, an Employee at the Palms Casino Resort.

Her career started in 2001. She was first hired as a cocktail waitress, moved up to bartender and promoted to her current role in banquets, helping organize thousands of opulent events every year.

She credits her Latino upbringing for the work ethic and love she pours into her job.

"As a Latina, that is the first thing that you're taught as a little child," says Hirales.

Her story is similar to most Latinos experiencing first-hand, the hard work and struggles to achieve the American dream.

"La union hace la fuerza. It's like unity makes us whole as a community. It's very inspiring not only for Latinos but for everyone," says Hirales.

During a visit to Las Vegas you may never see Hirales or the thousands of Latinos working behind the scenes to keep everything running smoothly.

The truth is, Hispanics are the majority. The Culinary Union, which represents hundreds of thousands of Nevada hospitality workers, is 54 percent Latino.

BACKBONE OF INDUSTRY

The Union says, while workers of all backgrounds are major contributors, Latinos are the backbone of the industry.

"Nothing was given out to us. We don't come to this country and they told us. Here you go, we give you this and we give you that… Latinos, we're here to work. And I don't think we need recognition," says Diana Valles, President of Culinary Union Local 226.

In a place famous for its entertainment and casinos, it's Hispanic hospitality that's a major key to the city's success.

"It's hugging and it's saying good morning buenos dias, un cafecito, a little coffee, you know? What can I get you, how's your day going? you know what can I do to make you feel at home," says Hirales.

It's hospitality that makes our home shine a little brighter.

"It's hard work but we make it look easy and that's the important thing," says Hirales.

45 percent of the Culinary Union's diverse membership are immigrants. Members come from 178 countries and speak more than 40 different languages.