Las Vegas dedicates mural to National Hispanic Heritage Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city is dedicating a mural at the East Las Vegas Community Center as part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Hispanic Heritage Month officially kicks off Thursday and runs through October 15.

The mural is on the north side of the center at 250 North Eastern Avenue.

Ward three councilwoman Olivia Diaz and consul of Mexico Julian Escutia Rodriguez were at the dedication ceremony.

Officials say this represents strength guidance and taking care.

The mural is called "Our Collective Strength Has No Boundaries."