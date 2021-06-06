Las Vegas woman shatters watermelon crushing record at store opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new store is shattering the mold and records.

Grrrl Clothing opened in downtown Las Vegas on June 5.

As part of the opening, the store's founder Kortney Olson reclaimed the world record for the fastest time to crush three watermelons between her thighs.

She smashed all three in 7.63 seconds.

As for the store, it's a community space for women helping to build a sisterhood.

Women-owned businesses and nonprofits will be able to host free community fitness *and* wellness classes as well as self-defense classes.