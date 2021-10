LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Strip turned pink over the weekend in honor of breast cancer awareness.

The Fremont Street Experience canopy, High Roller, and Cosmopolitan all changed colors.

Throughout the community, Ethel M Chocolates, Sunrise Hospital and Silver Lining's digital trucks also participated.

The Nevada Cancer Coalition is hosting several events this month.