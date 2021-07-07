Get screened, tag your friends, and help us defeat breast cancer

Together with Nevada Health Foundation, 13 Action News presents Tag You’re It! to remind women to have a yearly mammogram to screen for breast cancer.

Early detection is key, so schedule yours today, and tag your family, friends, and colleagues to help remind them about this important annual screening.

Too many women — and some men, too — will face a breast cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. Regular screenings and check-ups with a medical provider can help identify potential breast health issues before they become larger, more significant problems.

The Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan travels throughout Nevada and is at the forefront of the fight against breast cancer, offering access to mammography screenings for women who face geographic, social, and economic barriers.

Nevada Health Centers

Tag, You're It! is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Subaru of Las Vegas.