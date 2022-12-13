Las Vegas Raiders take families in need on Smith's shopping spree in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders will host eight local families on Tuesday as they shop for holiday essentials at Smith's Marketplace in Henderson.

According to a news release, each participating household will receive a $1,000 Smith’s gift card to purchase groceries, clothes, and toys at Smith’s Marketplace. These families were selected by the nonprofit organization Project 150, which provides free support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students in Nevada.

This shopping spree—when Las Vegas Raiders players and Raiderettes will accompany the students and their families—will assure that they have what they need for the holidays.