Las Vegas police officers deliver food to residents who lost power

THE RIDGE FOOD INITIATIVE - SOURCE LVMPD (7).jpg
LVMPD
A new program equips Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers with essential food items to give out in the community.
THE RIDGE FOOD INITIATIVE - SOURCE LVMPD (7).jpg
THE RIDGE FOOD INITIATIVE - SOURCE LVMPD (4).jpg
THE RIDGE FOOD INITIATIVE - SOURCE LVMPD (6).jpg
THE RIDGE FOOD INITIATIVE - SOURCE LVMPD (5).jpg
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 17:11:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new program equips Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers with essential food items to give out in the community.

"All too often, we come across families who are facing difficult situations and might be in need of some basic necessities," officials said on Twitter.

The patrol packs came in handy when officers delivered them to residents of an apartment complex that recently lost power, officials said.

POWER OUTAGE: East Las Vegas apartment complex power 'vandalized,' residents left without power

Residents of the Ridge on Charleston in east Las Vegas were living without power for two days, 13 Action News reporter Alicia Patillo learned. Management said it was the result of a copper theft that impacted the power supply and phone lines at the complex.

