Las Vegas police officers deliver food to residents who lost power

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new program equips Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers with essential food items to give out in the community.

"All too often, we come across families who are facing difficult situations and might be in need of some basic necessities," officials said on Twitter.

Patrol Pack Success!

Recently, we told you about this new initiative that equips our patrol officers to help people with essential food items while out on calls for service.

Recently, @LVMPDDTAC officers delivered these bags of hope to an apartment complex that had lost power. pic.twitter.com/SwhmcsnDmB — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 5, 2022

The patrol packs came in handy when officers delivered them to residents of an apartment complex that recently lost power, officials said.

POWER OUTAGE: East Las Vegas apartment complex power 'vandalized,' residents left without power

Residents of the Ridge on Charleston in east Las Vegas were living without power for two days, 13 Action News reporter Alicia Patillo learned. Management said it was the result of a copper theft that impacted the power supply and phone lines at the complex.