East Las Vegas apartment complex power 'vandalized,' residents left without power

EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — East Las Vegas apartment residents were living without power for two days.

On Sunday afternoon, residents at Ridge on Charleston Apartment complex lost electricity.

Residents told Channel 13 Action News that they observed copper connections missing from electrical transformers supplying the complex.

Ridge on Charleston Management sent this email Sunday afternoon to residents:

"Due to a power failure, there is an immediate mandatory evacuation of all apartments at Ridge on Charleston Apartments until further notice. Please continue to check your emails for any updates from management and for possible assistance from Red Cross.



We ask that you remove any foods from inside your refrigerators and take it with you. Also leave your the refrigerator's door open to avoid food from rotting.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Should you have any questions, please contact the leasing office at 702-457-4004 and follow prompts."

Residents received an update from management on Monday saying: