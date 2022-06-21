East Las Vegas apartment complex power 'vandalized,' residents left without power

EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — East Las Vegas apartment residents were living without power for two days.
On Sunday afternoon, residents at Ridge on Charleston Apartment complex lost electricity.
Residents told Channel 13 Action News that they observed copper connections missing from electrical transformers supplying the complex.
Ridge on Charleston Management sent this email Sunday afternoon to residents:
"Due to a power failure, there is an immediate mandatory evacuation of all apartments at Ridge on Charleston Apartments until further notice. Please continue to check your emails for any updates from management and for possible assistance from Red Cross.
We ask that you remove any foods from inside your refrigerators and take it with you. Also leave your the refrigerator's door open to avoid food from rotting.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Should you have any questions, please contact the leasing office at 702-457-4004 and follow prompts."
Residents received an update from management on Monday saying:
"Good Evening Residents,
We want for thank you for your continued patience as we work diligently to restore power to our community. Unfortunately our community electrical system which supplies power to your homes has been vandalized and extensive repairs are necessary. We have generators being delivered to our community tomorrow morning and we hope that power will be restored by end of day tomorrow if not sooner.
We understand this is a difficult time and our residents safety is our number one priority and have extra security onsite. Please do not call to report loss of power, we need to keep our lines clear for true emergencies if they arise so we can assist.
If you have friends or family to stay with during this time, or if you choose to go to a hotel, please keep your receipts and we will be happy to reimburse you for up to $100 per night/ per apartment for your stay. We understand many of you are concerned about food spoiling and we are also working on a plan to assist you and your families with replacing your groceries.
Thank you again for your patience."