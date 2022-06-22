EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ridge on Charleston Apartment Complex was left without power, and management says they learned copper thieves were to blame.

PREVIOUS: East Las Vegas apartment complex power 'vandalized,' residents left without power

The apartment complex owner, Bridge Property Management, sent this statement to 13 Action News:

Ridge on Charleston was the victim of copper theft, which was discovered late afternoon on Sunday, June 19th. As always, the health and safety of our residents is our top priority as we navigate this unprecedented situation. It came to our attention that this vandalism had impacted the power supply and phone lines of every building in our community.

The statement continued saying that there was a high risk of fire, and management was forced to shut down power and evacuate residents.

"The safety of our residents is our main priority," management said. "We are working as quickly as possible to restore our services and get all our residents back in their homes."

The City of Las Vegas is also aware of the issue, as they sent this statement to Channel 13: