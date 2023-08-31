Las Vegas police officer honored for comforting and helping woman after car crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer is being recognized and honored for his compassionate actions to help a car crash victim.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened on March 30, 2023.

Police said Traffic Bureau Officer Anthony Manginelli responded to the call and spotted a victim trapped inside her vehicle. Manginelli identified himself as a police officer and reassured her that she was going to be okay.

Manginelli said she was experiencing vision loss and was scared. He stayed with her while first responders used power tools to extract her from the vehicle. He also spoke with her mom on the phone at the scene to give her real-time information on what was happening.

Department officials said Manginelli later visited the woman at the hospital to provide resources in case she needed help and to provide her peace of mind after finding evidence showed the driver of the other vehicle was at fault for causing the crash.

The woman later wrote to thank Manginelli.

"I can't commend him enough. He was amazing," she said in a statement. "He handled the situation with the utmost care and compassion. I always mention how he treated me in such a scary moment of my life. A million thanks to him!"

Due to the incident, the LVMPD Foundation and Resorts World named him this month's winner of the Good Ticket Program. He will receive a staycation at Resorts World along with food and beverage vouchers and concert tickets.

Other recipients of the award include officers who helped a family that was unknowingly driving a stolen vehicle, a Corrections Officer who has the nickname the “Inmate Whisperer” because he de-escalates violent situations, and a dispatcher who is credited with saving the life of a baby whose mother was in distress.

You can nominate an officer for this award and learn more here.