Las Vegas officers recognized for kindness to family unknowingly driving stolen car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers are being recognized for helping a family moving to Las Vegas.

The department said Officers Beau Cooley and Officer Jordan Byers pulled over the family in a reportedly stolen vehicle.

They told officers they thought they had purchased the vehicle legally, had paperwork to prove it, and were moving to the valley from Texas.

The vehicle ended up having to be impounded and left the family without transportation or their belongings.

The department said the two officers paid out of their own pockets to help the family get into temporary housing.

Cooley and Byers also collected food and supplies and delivered them to the family along with toys and cooking supplies the next day.

They were also able to help the father find a job.

In honor of their good deed, Resorts World selected the pair of the next recipients of their Good Ticket award.

Cooley and Byers will receive a staycation at Resorts World along with food and beverage vouchers and concert tickets.

Other recipients of the award this year include two officers who paid for accommodations for an unhoused family, a Corrections Officer who has the nickname the “Inmate Whisperer” because he de-escalates violent situations, and a dispatcher who is credited with saving the life of a baby whose mother was in distress.

You can nominate an officer for this award and learn more here.