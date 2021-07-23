Las Vegas police kick off back-to-school backpack giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation’s 2021 Back to School Initiative with the LVMPD Office of Community Engagement kicked off today.

The initiative provides students and families with 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The drive-thru distribution was held at the LVMPD Headquarters.

Event co-sponsor Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield hosted a COVID-19 vaccination pop-up site at the same time.

LVMPD will also give 11,000 backpacks and supplies to all 10 area commands and the Laughlin substation for distribution in their corresponding neighborhoods. Area command officers will distribute backpacks with supplies through schools, faith-based organizations, and community-police engagement activities in the coming weeks, in time for the start of school on Aug. 9.