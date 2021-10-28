Las Vegas police host trunk-or-treat events this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers in Las Vegas are promoting safety during Halloween.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Area Command hosted its trunk-or-treat event on Wednesday evening.

Families and kids were invited to interact with officers, play games and get candy.

Another trunk-or-treat event is happening on Thursday in the Southeast Area Command.

That will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Silver Bowl Park on 6800 East Russell Road in Henderson.