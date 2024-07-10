Las Vegas police, 7-Eleven kick off Operation Chill for kids who do good deeds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Operation Chill is back!

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and 7-Eleven have partnered once again to bring back free Slurpee coupons to kids who do good deeds this summer.

Kids joined police and 7-Eleven representatives at the LVMPD headquarters on July 10 to kick off this year's event.

What is Operation Chill?

Operation Chill dates back to 1995 across the country.

7-Eleven gives police officers thousands of free Slurpee coupons to hand out to kids in the community who do good deeds and practice proper safety.

"If a kid is using the crosswalk correctly, wearing a bike helmet, or just needs a pick-me-up, officers can give a ticket for a free Slurpee," LVMPD said.

Officials said the program also serves as an icebreaker for kids to connect with officers.

Since the program's inception, LMVPD said across the country more than 12 million coupons have been handed out to law enforcement agencies.