7-Eleven, Las Vegas authorities join forces for Operation Chill program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Going back to school got a little cooler with the kickoff of the 7-Eleven Operation Chill program on Wednesday in partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The convenience store has joined forces with police to give kids Slurpee coupons as incentives so officers can “ticket” youngsters caught in the act of doing good.

Appropriate “offenses” include helping another person, deterring crime, or participating in a positive activity in the community, according to LVMPD. Each coupon can be redeemed for a small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Wednesday, the two organizations held a joint press conference with 7-Eleven representatives donating 30,000 coupons to LVMPD’s 10 area commands in the valley.

Since the program started in 1995, authorities say more than 12 million Operation Chill coupons have been distributed to hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country in areas where 7-Eleven operates stores.