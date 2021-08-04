Las Vegas nurse pampers patients on days off

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas ER nurse is going above and beyond her call of duty, showing what it means to be Positively Las Vegas.

Brooke Johns has been a nurse for two and a half years. She sees people at their worst— hospitalized, uncomfortable, and often too tired to take care of their own appearance. She comes in to Southern Hills Hospital on her days off to brush and braid the hair of any patient who wants it.

Johns says her acts of kindness goes far beyond vanity. She believes the human connection can help heal.

"There's something therapeutic about the human touch, as well. Human talking, human touching, it's that connection that we're all hard wired for," Johns said.

Johns started pampering her patients five months ago when a friend was in the hospital battling illness.

“Her hair was very snarled, she was too weak to brush it out herself and it was something she was very worried about. So one of the times I was up there I was able to brush out her hair and braid it and just talk with her,” said Johns. “She was a different person when I left that room.”

Recently she visited Sierra Stein, which was a surprise reunion. Johns previously cared for Stein in an emergency room and encouraged her to seek additional care.

“It's because of her that I was admitted to the hospital getting the care and treatment I need,” said Stein.

Stein says the care Johns provides brings her comfort during an uncertain time.

“COVID is going around and there’s a lot of isolation. You can’t have visitors, having someone actually come in, care about you, hold your hand, braid your hair, makes you feel like you’re at home again,” Stein added.

Other nurses are now joining in on braiding patients hair, proving kindness is contagious.

“Nurses in general, we get into this to help other people,” Johns said.

She doesn’t want to stop there. Once visitation restrictions are lifted she wants to start visiting patients at Sunrise Children’s Hospital dressed up like Elsa from Frozen.