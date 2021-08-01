Local boy battles cancer, helps kids with cancer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Strong, brave and fearless is exactly how you can describe Xavier Alvarez.

Xavier has been in been in business for more than a year. He designs, crafts and sells trinkets: keychains, earrings and other collectibles, made out of perler beads.

He says, they make him happy, which is why he wanted to create more: to make others happy. Trinkets he doesn't sell, he donates to kids battling cancer.

“The things that people take for granted in life, are things that other people are actually fighting for,” Xavier said.

Xavier is talking about his own life.

“What I went through, I don’t ever want that to happen to any other kid or adult,” Xavier said.

Last year, he was diagnosed with cancer.

At 8 years old, Xavier began chemotherapy, but he was allergic to the drugs, and his health took a turn for the worst.

“He ended up having a septic shock; fungal infection that almost nearly killed his life,” said Elizabeth Alvarez, Xavier's mother.

Xavier’s parents, Elizabeth and Jaime, say he was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center. For seven months, Xavier fought undergoing multiple surgeries and taking several medications.

His family didn't spend the time with Xavier like they wanted to because of the pandemic.

“That was very difficult emotionally for both of us, not just myself," said Jaime Alvarez. "I didn’t know if he was going to live another day, and being away from him, that was very difficult.”

It’s been a year since Xavier beat the infection. Now, at 9 years old, he continues his battle with leukemia, but it’s not stopping him from doing the things he loves, like riding dirt bikes, playing soccer, or selling his handmade trinkets.

“He actually has donated a lot of his designs to other kids with cancer here locally, and wants to continues doing it in the hospital for kids, so once things start opening up,” Elizabeth said. Hopefully when things open up more, he can go to the hospital to give them to the kids himself."

Until then, Xavier will continue fighting making him 13 Action News’ Vegas Stronger Champion.

To make a donation or purchase a trinket, CLICK HERE.