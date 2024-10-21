Las Vegas nonprofit organization raising money for school music programs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A nonprofit organization founded by a Las Vegas rock band is getting ready for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Life By Music is hosting the fourth annual Rock 'N' Run fundraiser weekend on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Events include a golf tournament, a 5K run, and a concert gala.

The golf tournament will be on Nov. 1, starting at 2 p.m., at Stallion Mountain Golf Club, which is located at 5500 E. Flamingo Road. It will be a nine-hole tournament in a four-man team scramble format. Individuals can sign up for $100 or register as a four-man team for $400.

On Nov. 2, the Rock 'N' Run 5K will be at Sunset Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It costs $60 per person and includes a race t-shirt.

The concert is for those 21 and older and will be later that night at The Composer's Room. Tickets start at $25 for general admission and include performances by OTHERWISE and other artists. Their guitarist Ryan Patrick is the founder of Life By Music.

All fundraising efforts will help provide instruments to local schools as well as music classes for veterans and active-duty service members.

Life By Music also works on music education programs with groups like the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, The Just One Project, St. Jude's Ranch for Children, Adam's Place, and Mission High School.

"Music has the power to heal, offering hope and comfort to those who have experienced hardship. For disadvantaged youth and underserved veterans, access to music can be life-changing," Patrick said. "We believe that every child and veteran, regardless of their financial circumstances, deserves the chance to experience the joy and structure that music can bring."

Last year, the organization donated over 250 guitars to local schools and gave out over $10,000 in scholarships to music students and music programs.

You can learn more about the fundraising weekend, including how to purchase tickets, here.