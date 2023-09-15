Las Vegas rock band, OTHERWISE, giving back through non-profit called Life By Music

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas band known for rocking and rolling on stages across the United States is turning their love of music into a force for greater good.

Meet OTHERWISE.

The band is made up of brothers Adrian Patrick and Ryan Patrick as well as Joe Conner. It was formed back in the early 2000s. Ryan remembers his first show.

“Right before I went to high school, my older brother started the band. He said once you grow up a little bit and go through puberty, you can join the band,” Patrick said. “The week before my 16th birthday, I played my first show with OTHERWISE.”

The band spent many years building a following in Las Vegas.

“It was always such a challenge for us. In the early days of being an unsigned act, we played relentlessly,” Patrick said. “It’s very challenging when you have international talent on the Strip any night of the week but it’s something that made the scene, when we were coming up, special. There were a lot of hungry acts doing their best to get noticed. The pressure of trying to match the neon glow of the Strip really formed some hungry artists and some really great bands.”

Ryan Patrick

OTHERWISE did get noticed and signed with Century Media Records, which is a label owned by Sony Music. They’ve also worked with Mascot Records. The band has put out multiple albums and toured across the country performing alongside acts like Stone Sour and Papa Roach.

One mantra that stayed with the band throughout their musical journey was the phrase “Life By Music”.

“It was a saying when we were chasing our dreams, local guys playing, and we wanted to go bigger, we wanted to do more, and we didn’t want to give up on our music,” Patrick said. “Come on. Keep going. It was just our motto.”

The phrase caught on with the group’s fans who gave Patrick an idea.

“I was given the advice to turn it into a non-profit, to turn it into a 501(c)(3), and do great things,” Patrick said. “Charity and philanthropy was always an interest to me and doing good in society. I’ve always wanted to find a way to do it. That was when the light bulb went off.”

Patrick said the band worked on putting together a plan and got help from the law school at UNLV. They were granted the tax exemption by the IRS and got the green light to launch Life By Music about five or six years ago.

Life By Music

The non-profit organization’s first event was a collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

“At the time, we had an acoustic set at Sunset Station’s Club Madrid. We thought we could create a field trip for the kids,” Patrick said. “Let them come to our sound check during the day. The kids could come in. We’ll teach them some basic guitar chords. Nothing too crazy. And then, we did an arts project where we drew guitars and then stopped by the buffet.”

He added that it was a way to provide an outlet for kids.

“What our hopes were, whether we realized it or not then, is we want to create opportunities that are like a spark of inspiration,” Patrick said. “Even if the kiddos never decide to become guitar players or artists, they’ll know that there are fun and empowering opportunities in the arts and they can use them as tools to grow.”

According to Patrick, Life By Music has continued to grow since that first event. That includes handing out over 500 Guitar Music and Magic coloring books, speaking to 15 elementary schools, and doing guitar drives. So far in 2023, the organization has already donated 250 guitars to local schools. They’ve also fundraised and given out over $10,000 in scholarships to music students and music programs.

Life By Music

With schools across the U.S. facing budget cuts, many districts have considered cutting arts programs like music. Patrick said local educators and students have always been thankful for the extra help to boost their programs.

“Budget cuts do show that we are needed and we need to keep doing this. It only reaffirms our cause even more,” Patrick said. “The teachers are so stoked. The kids are stoked too. I get to put on my ‘I’m a rock star’ hat and go into classrooms and be motivational. That’s really important. I know what that was like when I was young and developing. To meet someone in the industry, to have someone talk to me, influence me in positive ways, it’s been really good.”

As Life By Music has grown, Patrick said they’re focusing on continuing to expand their programs to groups like veterans, the elderly, and the homeless. Last week, the organization donated 10 guitars to the Veterans Affairs Office for their music program. Patrick said he is also getting ready to teach a free songwriting music course for veterans.

“Our Shoulder To Shoulder songwriting music course will start on Oct. 3 at The Space. It’s a six-week course that meets twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Patrick said. “This is an introductory course to jamming on guitar, at a beginner level, in hopes that veterans can have a tool and an outlet to express their emotions the same way we do as songwriters and performers.”

And for Patrick, the music is what it’s all about.

“There is a magic, sonic alchemy within music that can bridge the gaps within all people. It’s a universal language,” Patrick said. “In my years of being a guitarist, picking up the instrument has given me so much solace. It’s empowering and healing to play music. We’re lucky to say we’re professional musicians and get to share the noise we like.”

Life By Music

Life By Music is getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year and is trying to raise more money to continue their mission of promoting music across the valley.

The organization is hosting multiple events on Veterans Day weekend as part of their Rock N Run fundraiser. It includes a 5K at Sunset park, a concert celebration at The Beverly in Downtown Las Vegas, and a golf tournament.

You can find more information on how to register for the 5K, the golf tournament, and get tickets to the concert on the organization’s website. If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor, you can email connect.lifebymusic@gmail.com.