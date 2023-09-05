Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crew delivers baby girl on Labor Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue took to social media on Monday to honor one crew who delivered a baby on Labor Day.
"While this day is traditionally celebrated with rest or celebrations, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is celebrating an equally important labor of a baby girl delivered by one of our crews," the tweet reads.
In the post, a firefighter can be seen holding a newborn inside an emergency vehicle.
On #LaborDay we celebrate the social and economic achievements of this American worker. 🇺🇸— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 4, 2023
While this day is traditionally celebrated with rest or celebrations, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is celebrating an equally important labor of a baby girl delivered by one of our crews. 👶🏻💕… pic.twitter.com/3w8gtC0uFc