Las Vegas Fire and Rescue to host Fire Explorers program in January

6:12 PM, Dec 24, 2017

Do you want to serve your community? The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is offering the chance to see if a career in fighting fires is for you.

The Fire Explorers program starts recruiting in January 2018. You must be between 15 and 20 years old, and you must attend at least three recruitment sessions to be considered.

You can find more information in the Facebook post below:

