Las Vegas couple keeps holiday spirits alive ahead of Christmas as Santa, Mrs. Claus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Santa and Mrs. Claus made a pit stop in Las Vegas to help spread some holiday cheer ahead of Christmas Day.

"Christmas is the time to spread holiday cheer," said Dixon Keller, dressed as Santa.

Dixon and Michelle Keller married as Mr. & Mrs. Santa on Christmas Eve nine years ago atop the Mandalay Bay. This year, jolly old St. Nick, Mrs. Claus, and their elves want to spread the Christmas magic to everyone on the Las Vegas Strip.

A media release says the couple spreads Christmas cheer every year. The two have previously traded their sleigh for a fire truck, a red limo, or even scooters along the Strip.

"There's a lot of things going on in the world, and it's important to share that love, cheer, and holiday magic of Christmas," he said. "It's so important that we can reach out and make people smile."

While we're used to seeing him ride around his sleigh. Saturday, Santa and his elves dashed through traffic on a Christmas-themed party bus!

"Santa's sleigh is actually getting refurbished back in the North Pole," he said.

The big man in red visited the LINQ, Park MGM, and Fremont Street. He took pictures with people, made sure kids were on his nice list, and sang a Christmas song or two along the way.

"'Tis the season to be jolly," he said.

Santa says being able to spread Christmas cheer brings him joy.

"The best reward Santa gets for all this hard work and the elf's hard work is looking at the faces of the children," he said.

Santa was also at the Hope For Kids event in Henderson earlier this month. According to a media release, he also worked with Make-A-Wish.