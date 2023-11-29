Helping to support over 40,000 Southern Nevada children: Hope For Kids 2023

No child should go without during the holidays.

Join 13 Connects for the Hope for Kids holiday event in partnership with Hope for the City this season.

We need your help to support Hope for the City's annual goal to feed, clothes and bring joy to over 40,000 children in our community.

This Dec. 13, more than 600 cars filled with at-risk and low-income children will funnel through a drive-thru pantry where volunteers will load cars with warm clothes, books, toys and food for the whole family. Families will receive holiday treats, experience an amazing light show, carnival games and get a chance to meet Santa!

Just $50 sponsors a child in need this holiday season!

To donate: Visit the Hope for the City secure donation page.