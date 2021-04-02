Las Vegas area pools reopening Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just as temperatures are heating up, several pools are reopening in Las Vegas Friday.

If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun, the city of Las Vegas Pavilion Center Pool will have a ribbon-cutting and free community celebration from noon to 2 p.m. April 2 to celebrate the pool reopening following repairs and maintenance.

The pool is located at 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive. Daily fees for pool use are $3 for ages 18-49, $2 for ages 4-17 and 50+, and free for ages 3 and younger. Monthly, three-month and six-month passes also are available for purchase.

For 21 and up fun, Drai’s Beachclub will also reopen to the public after a long pause due to COVID-19. The rooftop pool will open 11 a.m . Friday.

Drai’s Beachclub will be open Friday - Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Drai’s Beach at Night will be open Friday - Saturday from 10 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Drai’s Lounge inside Drai’s After Hours is open now from 10 p.m. – close every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, by reservation only.

Reservations can be made either online or by emailing info@draislv.com.