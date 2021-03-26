Pavilion Center Pool on Pavilion Center Drive reopens after repairs

The city of Las Vegas Pavilion Center Pool will have a ribbon-cutting and free community celebration from noon to 2 p.m. April 2 to celebrate the pool reopening following repairs and maintenance.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman is inviting residents for free swimming and light refreshments, and to enjoy DJ music and raffle prizes. Pool repairs included replacement of tile, decking, deck drains and starting blocks; re-plastering; re-painting the pool building exterior; and replacement of the 3-meter diving board with a 1-meter board.

The pool is located at 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive.

Daily fees for pool use are $3 for ages 18-49, $2 for ages 4-17 and 50+, and free for ages 3 and younger. Monthly, three-month and six-month passes also are available for purchase.

In addition to open swim and lap swim, water exercise classes, home school swim/play, swim lessons, diving lessons, and log rolling classes are offered in accordance with current pandemic regulations.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, social distancing and other safety guidelines provided by the Governor’s Office will be observed. Maximum capacity at Pavilion Center Pool is 250 persons during the pandemic emergency.

Showers, locker rooms and water fountains will remain closed; restrooms will be open. All guests should arrive in appropriate swimming attire. Prior to being admitted into the facilities, temperatures of guests will be checked. Mask/face coverings are required to be worn at all times when not in the water by guests over 2 years of age.

Work on the pool and pool building was done by contractors Adams Tile and Plaster of Las Vegas and Vergith Contracting and cost $725,000, allocated from the city of Las Vegas general fund.

For more information, call 702-229-PLAY (7529).

Hours of operation through May 28 can be found below:

- Monday-Friday 5-7 a.m. Long Course (Lap Swim)

- Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Open Swim/Lap Swim)

- Monday-Friday 2:30–8 p.m (Lap Swim)

- Saturday 8 a.m.-noon (Lap Swim); Saturday 12-5 p.m. (Open Swim/Lap Swim)

- CLOSED to the public on Sundays.

Only 2 lanes available for lap swim. Circle pattern swimming required; kickboards available.