Drai's reopening its beach club in April

Drai’s Group, the world-renowned epicenter of Las Vegas day to nightlife, today announced the re-opening of their rooftop pool Drai’s Beach, boasting panoramic views from 11 stories above the iconic Las Vegas skyline, and Drai’s Beach at Night, both beginning April 2.

They will re-join Drai’s Lounge, the sleek, sexy late-night destination open now inside Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell.

Encompassing an expansive 65,000-square-foot pool rooftop, Drai’s Beach and Drai’s Beach at Night are uniquely positioned to offer an unprecedented open-air experience, in adherence with State of Nevada restrictions. With their opening, Drai’s will resume operation on all three of their day to night experiential offerings in time to meet the heightened demand of the summer season.

Elevating the Las Vegas party circuit to new heights, Drai’s Beach is a one-of-a-kind rooftop oasis boasting unmatched views of the Strip, making it the go-to spot for Hollywood A-listers and visitors worldwide.

In addition, it’s become a destination of choice for popular TV shows including Love Island, who’s cast recently moved into the multi-level rooftop to film season two and “Double Shot at Love,” who’s cast famously (or infamously) became employees at Drai’s Beachclub.

Drai’s features multiple pools shaded by towering palm trees, a variety of cabanas and bungalows, two full-service bars, specialty craft cocktails, a gourmet kitchen and bottle service. Reservations are recommended as general admission is currently not permitted under local restrictions.

Drai’s iconic late-night continues at Drai’s Lounge, located inside Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell. The luxury-infused lounge plays chart-topping hits.

Starting April 2, Drai’s Beach will be open Friday - Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Drai’s Beach at Night will be open Friday - Saturday from 10 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Drai’s Lounge inside Drai’s After Hours is open now from 10 p.m. – close every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, by reservation only.

Reservations can be made either online or by emailing info@draislv.com.