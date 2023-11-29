Las Vegas Aces' Kiah Stokes makes donation on Giving Tuesday at Giving Machine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Giving Tuesday, and Las Vegas Aces Center Kiah Stokes took part in the celebration at Downtown Summerlin's Giving Machine.

The Giving Machine is a popular vending machine that works in reverse, giving users the opportunity to purchase items to give back to five different Las Vegas nonprofits.

According to a media release, she arrived with help from Palo Verde High School's marching band. Representatives of five local nonprofits that are Giving Machine beneficiaries joined Giving Machine sponsors and host, The Howard Hughes Corporation, for this event.

Local nonprofit beneficiaries this year include The Just One Project, Communities In Schools Southern Nevada, Baby’s Bounty, Opportunity Village and JFSA, officials say. Global nonprofits include Church World Service, Clubfoot Solutions, and WaterAid.

You can make donations at The Giving Machine by purchasing items for local nonprofits that range from $5 to $250 and include staples such as groceries, eye exams and glasses, hygiene items, warm clothing, and on-the-job training. For the global charities, items include chickens, goats, beehives, community wells, and clubfoot braces.

Stokes made a ceremonial donation Tuesday to tip off the holiday giving season. She says she was grateful to be involved in this opportunity to give back.

"I think it's great. Just to have some type of platform and to use it just to be vocal about giving back says a lot about us as a team. We are more than just basketball players. We are more than just champions. That's our job, and we live a very blessed and grateful life," she said. "So any opportunity to give back and to donate is just the least that we can do."

Donations can be made at two giving machine locations at Downtown Summerlin and the District at Green Valley Ranch through Jan. 1.

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, all donations to local nonprofits will be matched by donors secured by each respective organization.