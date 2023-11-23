Giving Machine returns to Downtown Summerlin, The District at Green Valley Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Giving Machine is returning this holiday season and allowing people to donate to some of their favorite causes while doing some holiday shopping.

The machines are located in Downtown Summerlin and The District at Green Valley Ranch. Both will be in operation from Nov. 15 through Jan. 1. It's like a normal vending machine but instead of buying an item for yourself, you can purchase items for someone in need. All donations made at the Giving Machines go to designated nonprofit organizations.

The Giving Machine in Downtown Summerlin will benefit The Just One Project, Jewish Family Service Agency, Communities In Schools, Baby's Bounty, and Opportunity Village. The Giving Machine at The District at Green Valley Ranch will benefit Three Square, Catholic Charities, Spread The Word, Helping Hands of Southern Nevada, and SafeNest.

Last year, the Downtown Summerlin Giving Machine location processed 18,999 items that were purchased, which equaled $559,535 in donations.