Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship applications now open

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is now accepting applications for the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship, which awards a $5,000 scholarship to four student recipients across Northern and Southern Nevada that are majoring in elementary or secondary education with an intent to teach in the state of Nevada.

Eligible students must submit an application to the State Treasurer’s Office by the deadline of April 5.

The application can be found by visiting their website.

Students must meet the following requirements to be eligible:

- Must have satisfied the eligibility requirements of the Millennium Scholarship pursuant to NRS 396.930

- Must be entering his/her senior or last year of college at an eligible institution

- Be enrolled in and remain enrolled in a course of study leading to licensure in elementary or secondary education

- Maintain a college grade point average of not less than 3.5 on a 4.0 grading scale, or a commensurate level of academic achievement provided to and verified by the College Savings Board, for students enrolled at an educational institution that does not calculate a grade point average

- State a commitment to teaching in Nevada upon graduation

- Have a record of community service

The Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship was unanimously passed by both houses of the 2011 Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Sandoval through Senate Bill 220 (“SB 220”). SB 220 created a scholarship fund from donations received by the State Treasurer’s Office after the tragic death of former Governor Kenny C. Guinn in July 2010.

In 2019, the Nevada State Legislature passed Senate Bill 414, which increased the annual number of award winners, the amount of each scholarship award, and allowed more students to qualify for the scholarship by including additional institutions.

Eligible institutions are the University of Nevada, Reno; University of Nevada Las Vegas; Great Basin College; Nevada State College; Sierra Nevada College; a non-profit university that awards a bachelor’s degree to Nevada residents; any other college or university which awards a bachelor’s degree in education and which is designated by the Board as an institution representative of northern or southern Nevada.

For more information please contact the Millennium Scholarship Office at millenniumscholars@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 1-888-477-2667.