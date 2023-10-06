Hoover Dam security officers, park rangers recognized for saving visitor's life

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — National Park Service rangers, Hoover Dam security officers, and members of the Boulder City Fire Department are being recognized for saving a man's life.

According to the park service, security officers were called to the Hoover Dam bypass bridge parking lot where a man was going into cardiac arrest. However, when they arrived, the 54-year-old man was unresponsive.

Bureau of Reclamation Security Response Force officers Ryan Nielsen, William, Klass, and Storm Hanks started administering CPR and were joined by National Park Service rangers Meagen Martin and Alberto Flores who used an automated external defibrillator.

Members of the Boulder City Fire Department responded to the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he has since recovered.

This week, those officers and rangers were all honored with an award ceremony at the Hoover Dam Spillway House.

"This award is not only a great testament to their professionalism and commitment to public service, it is also a great reflection of the positive interagency relationship we maintain across the board with the Bureau of Reclamation and Boulder City," said Justin Pattison, Lake Mead National Recreation Area Deputy Superintendent.