Holiday lights for a cause: Opportunity Village's Magical Forest sees busiest crowds in years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As people celebrate the holiday season, one Las Vegas organization uses its light display to help those in need.

Opportunity Village's Magical Forest is much more than just a normal holiday celebration.

“The magical forest basically supports our most needy persons served," said Opportunity Village Director of Event Operations Steve Koontz.

All money raised from the event goes towards Opportunity Village programs and services. They're a Las Vegas nonprofit helping more than 3,000 people with disabilities in the valley.

The organization has been helping the community for 69 years and still receives lots of community support. The organizers say they haven't seen packed crowds like they're experiencing this year in several years.

“We’re on track to have our best year in a long time, so like, way before COVID-19," Koontz said.

“What a great cause, and it’s not just some donation. You come here and have a lot of fun, and there’s a lot of things to do," said Las Vegas local of 10 years Rick Copithorne.

That includes going on carnival rides like the teacups and carousel and even going through the Magical Forest on a train.

“The best part was when we went through the little tunnel. That was fun," said 9-year-old Jadin.

The highlight for most kids was meeting Jolly Saint Nick.

“I told him I made a whole entire list, and I’m thinking elves should take it to Santa," said 7-year-old Las Vegas child Nicholas.

The event is still open for the public to experience. The Magical Forest is open through New Year's Eve.

These are the times the Magical Forest is open:

Sunday - Thursday: 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Magical Forest closes at 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. It is closed on Christmas Day.

For a list of ticket options, click here.